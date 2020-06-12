I won’t seek elective office in 2023 – Masari

Katsina state governor Aminu Masari has declared that he would not seek elective office at the end of his second term in office in 2023.

Masari made the declaration Friday while briefing newsmen as part of his goodwill message to mark this year’s Democracy Day in Katsina.

The governor said he would have turned 73 years old by the time he completed his second tenure as governor, adding that he did not need to heed the call to vie for the position of a senator.

“After my tenure, I will sit at home and rest and leave the younger generation to continue playing politics. I never thought I will join politics; I was a technical man in the civil service and rose to managerial level and was later appointed commissioner two times.

“Later, people mobilised and pushed me to contest for House of Representatives, which I won and even became the Speaker of the House. I don’t think I still need anything again; I am in politics because of Allah’s design and I have gained a lot experience in life,” he said.