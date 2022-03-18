I won’t succumb to intentional intimidation, NNPC staff replies Abeh Signature *Disowns media report

A petroleum engineer with the Nigeria National Petroleum Company(NNPC) Limited, Ms Asabe Waziri, has said she would not succumb to any form of intimidations from a Property Development Firm, Abbey Signature Ltd.

Waziri spoke through a lawyer via letter served Blueprint Newspaper Limited over a report on a property that had caused a row between her and Abeh Signature.

Relying on a court judgement, Blueprint reported that a Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja, endorsed the termination of a contractual agreement between her and the firm, citing illegality and breach of agreement.

The judgment, which was delivered on the 17th February, 2021 is in the suit No FCT/HC /BW / CV/2435/ 2021.

A letter from Law Corridor, an Abuja-based firm said: “For the records, Our Client unequivocally and emphatically denies ALL limbs and substance, or the lack thereof, of the allegations.”

“From all indications, there is a sinister plot afoot to besmirch , tarnish and sully the painstakingly built reputation of Our Client to reduce her estimation and standing before right-thinking members of the public, and stir belligerence towards her.

“Our Client is compelled to deal with the many backlashes and reactions of the public to your unscrupulous publication whilst yet enforcing her rights against the many ignoble and dastardly acts of intentional intimidation from the Managing Director of Abeh Signature Limited which she suffers for refusing to succumb to threats to a lawful occupant of a property at Abeh Signature Apartment.

“Your company undoubtedly caused to be published the said statement of unfounded allegations without recourse to its authenticity or Our Client’s reputation meticulously and painstakingly built over the years from diligent labor within and outside the Country; a reputation which now stands maligned by your unfounded publication,” she said.

“In fact, contrary to your publication, Our Client has neither engaged herself in any fraudulent activities nor has she been convicted by any court of competent jurisdiction with respect to an offense of Money Laundering or any implied or related offense contained in your malicious publication.

“Your company failed to take into cognizance the negative repercussion engendered by its intentional and deliberately mischievous and unscrupulous publication of the allegations against Our Client claiming that she is a lawless individual who has contravened provisions of the Money Laundering Act. Apparantly, Your Company is on a predetermined course to impugn Our Client’s reputation to an end that is demystified in its persistence in its falsehood,” Waziri further stated.

‘Apologies’

While Blueprint relied mostly on the court paper on some of the issues raised in the letter, the company, through the editor, “wishes to apologise for those elements not contained in the court paper, particularly those dwelling on the petition to the NNPC Group Managing Director Mele Kyari and sources.

“Hearing from the complainant on this would have given some sense of balancing. I also wish to add that there was no intention whatsoever to malign the person of Ms Asabe Waziri.”