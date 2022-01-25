I won’t waste time to sign death sentence against Hanifa Abubakar’s killer if… – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has promised to abide by the constitutional provision and assent to death sentence once the court pass judgement over the gruesome murder of a five-year-old pupil Hanifa Abubakar Abba.



The governor stated this when he paid a condolence visit alongside his deputy, Dr Nasuru Yusuf Gawuna, Majority Leader, State House of Assembly, Labaran Abdul Madari, and other top government functionaries, at the family’s residence in Dakata/Kawaji, Nasarawa local government area of the state.



“We have good confirmation from the court handling the process that, justice would be done. No stone would be left unturned,” he said.



Ganduje said whoever found guilty of the heinous offence would also face death without wasting any time. He said the government has already started the process.



“Our constitution provides that, when a death sentence is passed, it is the constitutional power of the governor to assent for the execution of the culprit. I assure you all that, I will not waste even one second,” he said.

The governor also assured speedy dispensation of justice, and that the government would take good care of the family of late Hanifa.

