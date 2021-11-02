I won’t witch-hunt anyone as PDP scribe – Anyanwu

National Secretary-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu , weekend said his emergence as the party’s national secretary is not to witch-hunt anybody.

Anyanwu stated this while chatting with our correspondent weekend.

He stated that the major reason for his emergence was to join forces with other members of PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure that Nigeria is rescued from the maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As national scribe of the largest political party in Africa, my mission is to genuinely unite everyone rather than witch-hunt anyone.

“Our party this time around, cannot afford to fail. We must put in our best by giving peace a chance. The evidence of the peace making will start with sincerity of purpose and genuine reconciliation of aggrieved members across Nigeria.”

Senator Anyanwu charged PDP faithful to embark on political evangelism to woo more members into the party, assuring them of his willingness in collaboration with his colleagues to inject fresh air that would guarantee victory for the party in 2023.

He further promised a level playing ground for all members of the party, adding that PDP NWC would do its best to accommodate all interests in line with the mandate of rescuing Nigeria.