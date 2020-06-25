I would manage APC crisis with justice, Gov Buni speaks



Yobe state governor and the new chairman, caretaker committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Mai Mala Buni, has assumed office, assuring that his committee will resolve all the crisis rocking the party and do justice to all the members.



Buni said without justice there can never be peace, promising to carry all the members along within the short period his committee will be in place.



Other members of the caretaker committee are: Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Osun from South-west, Ken Nnamani from South-east, Stella Okorete, representing women, Niger state governor Sani Bello from North-central, Dr. James Lalu representing physically challenged, Sen. Abubakar Yusuf representing Senatè, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide representing House of Representatives, David Lyon representing South-south, Abba Ari representing North-west, Prof. Tahir Mamman representing North-east, Ismail Ahmed representing the youth and Sen. Akpan Udoedehe to serve as Secretary.



While assuming the office, governor Buni came in company of some governors and other party leaders.



Speaking with newsmen, Buni who was a two time national secretary of APC said: “I can say I know the party very well, I want to assure every APC member that we will do justice to every one because we have a capable team.





“I am a team player and am here to manage a crisis and if you do not manage crisis, crisis will manage you so without justice there will be no peace, so am ready to do justice to every APC member.





“NEC is the highest organ of the party except the convention, and NEC can function for convention in-between, so any decision taken by NEC is the final decision.”





The caretaker committee chairman also said the NEC has directed that every member in court should withdraw his or her suit.



“Party will carry all members along especially the leaders of the APC. Many of them have paid their dues to the party, so we will carry them along.”





…As Non-NWC forum excos dissolved



Meanwhile a forum of the Non-National Working Committee of the party (Non-NWC NEC) has dissolved executive following the decision dissolving the National Working Committee.





Addressing a news conference shortly after the NEC meeting in Abuja, the new acting publicity secretary of the forum Muhammad Sani Ibrahim, said Hon. Nelson Alapa led non-NWC forum was dissolved based on the decision of the majority of members.





The new officers to run the activities of the forum include: Acting chairman Hon. Abuja Fakai, acting Secretary David Okumagba and acting publicity secretary Hon Muhammed Sani Ibrahim.





Ibrahim said: “Onbehalf of the majority members of the non-NWC, I am saddled to announce the decision of the members of the NEC to express the displeasure of the members due to the leadership failure, ineffectiveness, uncooperative attitude, lack of transparency and accountability in stewardship, financial misappropriation and party unfaithfulness.





“The party caretaker committwe led by Hon Nelson Alapa and eleven others is hereby dissolved with immediate effect.





“In place, a three-man member committee is hereby agree to run the affairs of the forum acting pending when a proper election will be held.”





APC state chairmen back NWC’s sack





The forum of state chairmen of the All progressive Congress (APC) have applauded the decision by the extraordinary National Executive Committee (NEC) to dissolve the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led national working committee (NWC) of the party.





The group spokesperson, Malam Lawal Liman expressed optimism that the party would be further strengthened with the decision to put in place the governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the party.





Liman who chairs the Zamfara state chapter of the party said: “We have said to without number that APC is a strong party because we have a strong leader and the NEC has finally taken a decision which we are confident.





“The new acting caretaker chairman was one time a national Secretary of the party, so the institution memory is there. So we are confident that we are moving to a greater height.





“W believe all the NEC members are happy with the decision because when the leader of the party was given his speech, many things were listed, some of us were nervous, we were touched that who ever has this party at heart will be about this decision.





“The needed action has been taken which we believe will strengthen our party.





“NEC has finally taken a good decision. I am sure all NEC members are happy with the decision. Whoever has this party at heart will be happy about decision. We have seen so many turbulences.





“We have to give glory to God over what happened today (Thursday) because it will strengthen the party. We are now moving as a party. The Oshiomhole era is past now. We just can’t cope with so many litigation with no compromises, no team work. These are issues that is not good for any political party.”



Related

No tags for this post.