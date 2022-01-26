IAR&T releases 5 new crop varieties to Nigerian farmers

The Executive Director of the Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR&T), Moor Plantation Ibadan, Professor Veronica Obatolu, Tuesday, announced the release of five newly developed crop varieties to Nigerian farmers.

Prof Obatolu made the announcement at a press briefing by the institute to present the newly developed crop varieties held at the institute’s campus in Ibadan.

The Executive Director said the new feat was in accordance with the institute research mandate on efficient use of soil and water resources for sustainable agriculture, genetic improvement of crops as well as farming systems research and extension for Southwest agro-ecologies.

She stressed that IAR&T is no doubt committed to increase productivity and sustainable agriculture for economic growth in Nigeria, adding that over the years, the Institute has developed a lot of technologies and innovation in this regards.

Prof Obatolu maintained that all these technologies and innovation have been deployed extensively to building the capacity of our farmers and entrepreneurs through training and empowerment initiatives of the institute.

“Precisely on the 12th January, 2022, another feat in this regard was recorded by the institute with the release of five newly developed crop varieties to Nigerian farmers through the certification of the National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Varieties and Livestock Breeds,” she said.

Speaking further, Obatolu gave the newly developed crop varieties to Nigerian farmers to include Kenaf varieties, Cowpea varieties, and Modupe varieties.

According to her ” Modupe is an early maturing variety with spreading growth habit, resulting in high fodder yield for farm animal and ability to suppress weed. The seeds are brown with rough coat texture with a potential yield of 1.25t/ha.”