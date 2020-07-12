Ibadan Dry Port: FG, CRCC consortium talks near end

A major milestone is being witnessed as the negotiation between the federal government and CRCC, the preferred bidders for the construction of the Ibadan Inland Dry Port is nearing completion.

Nigerian Shippers’ Council is the guarantor to the concession, an eighty thousand (80,000) TEU capacity dry port to be built on the basis of Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Head, Public Relations, Nigeria Shippers Council, Rakiya Zubairu, in a statement said on completion, the facility is expected to contribute to addressing the problem of port congestion and gridlock in Apapa as it will be designated a port of destination where cargo will be consolidated for import and export, especially in the South-Western part of Nigeria.

According to the statement, among other uses, the dry port will provide a competitive cargo sorting centre, bulk breaking as well as cargo-tracking and truck management services.

This project, which has been estimated at US$94,000,000.00 (N43,240,000,000.00), will boost employment in Oyo State and other cities in the environs.

The Lagos-Kano standard gauge railway currently under construction is aligned to the proposed dry port, making it easy to convey cargo from the seaports in Lagos and to all destinations along the route.

The negotiations emphasised the utilisation of local content at each stage of development and operation of the facility.

The negotiation was moderated by the Federal Ministry of Transportation led by the acting Permanent Secretary,— and the Director, Maritime Services, Auwalu Suleiman, the Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, Engr. Chidi Izuwa. Amb. Jummai Katagum who represented the Federal Ministry of Finance was also part of the 4-day negotiation.