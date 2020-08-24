Ibaji APC zones Assembly seat to Ojila, Ejule wards

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibaji local government area of Kogi state has zoned the forthcoming State Assembly bye-election to Ojila and Ejule wards.

The bye-election is to replace the late Hon. John Abah who hails from Ejule Ward and represented the area until his demise after a brief illness a few weeks ago.

The two wards had previously participated in the election processes that produced the demised honourable member.

A Group within the local chapter of the party composed of critical stakeholders and party Executives like KG Abah, Augustine Unane, Engr. John Ibrahim and Hon. David Apeh amongst others took the decision on the zoning to ensure equity and fairness across the 10 wards in the local government area given to the fact that it has been the tradition in Ibaji.

The group has also set-up a screening structure consisting of “Screening Committee”, “Decision Review Board” and screening criteria acceptable to all aspirants in the race while respecting the zoning arrangements. This structure and process is to ensure transparency and clear criteria that would hopefully prone down the list of aspirants and still ensure cohesion and unionism within the party. The Committee cut across all interest groups within the party including women and opinion molders.

In a letter addressed to the state APC secretariat, the Ibaji Traditional Council and all aspirants, the group enumerated the rationale for setting up the process is to evolve an acceptable and transparent process that would be used in evaluating the aspirants.

The screening criteria is to include, but not limited to, aspirants contributions to APC party activities, working and business experiences, educational qualifications, amongst other criteria.

The Committee is chartered with the responsibility to produce a recommendation(s) to the decision Review Board for validation and execution.

The Committee is also to shoulder the responsibility of ensuring that the process and recommendations are acceptable to all aspirants and stakeholders.