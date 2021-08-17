IBB @80: Somepeople will cut my neck for supporting resource control

Former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has thrown his weight behind resource control, saying it is just fair that people who produce resources should be allowed to benefit.

He also said with that arrangement, the federal government would even benefit more.

Babangida spoke to Blueprint Sunday ahead of his 80th birthday today (Tuesday) at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, the state capital.

The former Nigerian leader also expressed the belief that if the National Guard he established but later disbanded, was allowed to subsist; the nation may not have faced its current security challenges.

Reputed for putting together the best of Nigerian brains during his regime, Babangida said the nation’s human resource base was far from being maximally utilised by successive administrations in the country.

He said there is too much of ‘politics’ at the expense of merit, thus denying the nation the quality service from its best hands.