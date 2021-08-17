IBB a quintessential statesman – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has heartily felicitated with former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Monday described Gen. Babangida as a quintessential statesman, “a highly courageous and detribalized leader with outstanding legacies in office and inexorable steadfastness to the unity, stability, national cohesion and development of our dear nation.

The statement partly read “Indeed, IBB stands tall as a highly resourceful leader; a living legend that serves as a strong lesson in humility, tolerance, broadmindedness, respect for others and pursuit of the good and welfare of all.

“Our party congratulates Gen Babangida on this auspicious occasion and prays to God to bless him and grant him many more years in good health and happiness.”