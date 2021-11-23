IBB, Abdulsalam confident Army ‘ll end insecurity

Former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida has expressed confident in Nigerian Army’s (NA) ability under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. – Gen Faruk Yahaya to stem the tide of security challenges in the nation.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu Monday, said Gen. Babangida made this when the COAS paid him a courtesy visit at his hill top residence in Minna, Niger state.

Babangida said though the nation is dealing with security treats in some parts of the country, the NA has put up tremendous effort to tackle the security challenges.

Also, former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, has expressed satisfaction with the COAS’ unrelenting drive at confronting the multifaceted security challenges squarely at all fronts.

He commended the COAS for engaging key stakeholders across the country in the untiring search for public support and cooperation to effectively enhance ongoing operations against insecurity in the nation.

Gen. Abubakar who stated this when the COAS visited him in Minna, lauded the COAS for visiting military formations and theatres of operations to engage and motivate the troops.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Niger state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has called on the good people of Niger state and Nigerians to support the Armed Forces and security agencies in ongoing anti-banditry and counter insurgency operations in the country.

Governor Bello made the call when the COAS’ paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Minna.

The governor who maintained that without security there would be deficiency in socio-economic development, urged all key stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to support and cooperate with the military and other security agencies in the fight against banditry and other forms of security challenges in the country.

He assured the COAS of his government’s cooperation with the NA and the AFN to mitigate insecurity in the state.

Speaking during the visit, the COAS disclosed he was on a working visit to Niger state and Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), for the doctrinal development conference aimed at reviewing Army training and operational concepts.

He however, added that the visit to the two former Heads of State and the governor was to interface with the former leaders and the governor in his effort to squarely address security challenges in Niger state and the nation in general.