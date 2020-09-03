IBB varsity becomes WAITRO member

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai (IBBUL), in Niger state, is now a member of the World Association of Industrial and Technological Research Organisation (WAITRO).

WAITRO is the leading global network of Research and Technology Organisation (RTO).

A letter signed by the secretary-general of the association, Dr Eckart Bierdumpel Sankt, and addressed to the vice chancellor Prof. Abu-Kasimu Adamu, and the university’s director of research, Professor Nuhu Obaje, welcomed the university as the latest member of the global innovation family.

IBBUL is the first Nigerian higher institution to be officially registered as WAITRO member, and third after the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and Federal Institute of Industrial Research, in Oshodi (FIIRO).

The letter, further indicated that every researcher or staff member of the school could participate in any programme of the association, by using the available online services.

Bierdumpel Sankt, also disclosed that IBBUL would begin to receive all relevant information about WAITRO activities, as well as announcements on research programmes published inside the association’s newsletter.