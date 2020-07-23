IBB varsity researches into improved rice variety

A research team from Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL), in Niger state, has commenced a study into improved production and processing technologies on profitability and productivity of smallholder paddy farmers and rice processors.

The exercise will be carried out in some selected states in the north-central geo-political zone, as part of efforts to boost food security in the country.

Making a presentation at a one-day workshop organised by the Centre for Applied Sciences and Technology Research (CASTER) of the university, winner of the national research fund grant, Professor Alimi Foloronso Lawal, disclosed that the research was in line with the federal government’s policy on increased food production to fight hunger and poverty in the country.

Lawal, who is the Principal Investigator on the study, further explained that Nigeria is endowed with rich ecological resources that when fully utilised could make herself sufficient and feed other nations.

According to the don who is also the Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, the study was aimed at improving rice value chain in Nigeria, that would in turn increase the income of farmers, ensure food sufficiency and reduce poverty.

The research project leader, further pointed out that the study would cover Niger and Nasarawa states, and would be expected to be completed by the next three months.

Lawal thanked the university management for according the research team unwavering support and cooperation.

In his remarks, the vice chancellor, Adamu, stated that if there is any study worth undergoing at this critical period of ravaging hunger and poverty caused by COVID-19, it should be the one being embarked on by Lawal-led team.

He assured the research team of management’s full support for the success of the project, urging them to work assiduously towards ensuring that results of the study would greatly improve the quality of rice production and processing in Nigeria.

Adamu, expressed delight with the spirit of teamwork demonstrated by the scientists on the study, and charged them to maintain the tempo.

Earlier, Director of CASTER, Professor Nuhu George Obaje, reiterated the determination of the centre to stimulate viable research projects that would be beneficial to the state and the country at large.

He pointed out that concerted efforts were on top gear to facilitate other research initiatives that would make IBBUL rub shoulders with high-ranking universities on the globe.

The director, adjudged the research project on improved rice production and technology process initiated by Lawal as timely.

He equally lauded the determination demonstrated by the members of team on the study.