IBB’s legacies indelible – Gov Ishaku

Taraba state governor, Arc Darius Ishaku, Monday, said the legacies of social, economic and political transformation executed by the former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida still speak glowingly in his favour.

Ishaku, who stated this in a congratulatory message to the former president at 80, said Tarabans and other well wishers thank God for preserving and keeping him alive and in good health.

“No doubt, your legacies of social, economic and political transformation executed during your leadership of the country still speak glowingly in your favour.

“I, Governor Darius Ishaku, my family, the government and people of Taraba State wish you a happy 80th birthday,” he said.

He maintained that the former military president remains an invaluable guardian, indispensable and relevant in the country’s match towards oneness.

According to him, Babangida’s commitment to nation-building are key to the unity, development as well as national and international strenght of the country.

“We join your family and your teeming admirers in Nigeria and everywhere in the world in rejoicing with you as you mark this special day and pray God to grant you many more years in good health,” he added.

Ishaku who commended General Babangida for giving his all for the unity of the nation said he remains a true patriot and nationalist.