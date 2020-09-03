IBBUL lauded for undertaking seroprevalence research

The central research team of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL) has been commended for undertaking a seroprevalence research on COVID-19 with a view to providing a solution for the global health emergency.

Niger state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Mohammed Makusidi, gave the commendation while presenting his paper at a one-day public lecture, organised by the Centre for Historical Research and Documentation at the school.

According to him, the research undertaken by scientists at the university is the first in the country.

Dr. Makusidi who spoke on, “COVID-19 Pandemic: Issues and Challenges – Niger State Experience”, said the leading initiative of the institution on the study would certainly place the state on world health map.

He noted that the research document would be used as a reference for the development of a national policy on the ravaging scourge.

He also lauded the state government for evolving some strategic actions toward the containment of the pandemic.

The commissioner disclosed that two diagnostic laboratories would be established in the state with one each at General Hospital, Minna, and IBBUL, to ensure testing of COVID-19 samples.

Makusidi, who was the guest speaker at the event, revealed that despite concerted efforts being made by the government to control further spread of the scourge, some people are yet to cooperate towards mitigating the pandemic.

He assured that the state government would continue to intensify efforts towards upscaling its health facilities, so as to provide quality healthcare delivery to the citizenry.

Declaring the lecture open, the vice chancellor, Professor Abu-Kasimu Adamu, reiterated the resolve of the institution towards initiating research projects that would have meaningful impact on the society.

Adamu, also reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to support any initiative that would add value to intellectual activities of the university by every Directorate or department in the school.

Earlier, the coordinator, Centre for Historical Research and Documentation, Dr. Sheshi Sidi, in his welcome address, said the centre was poised to engage and document meaningful research that would help in the development of Niger state and the country at large.