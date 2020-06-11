IBBUL, others sign agreement on research

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL), Hanyang Agricultural Industry Limited (HAIL), Abuja, and University of Georgia, Athens, United States, have reached an agreement for research programmes for an initial five years.

The agreement covers student and staff exchanges, studying abroad, research programmes, seminars and workshops, as well as service programmes.

Welcoming the team from Hanyang Agricultural Industry Limited to the university, the vice chancellor, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu said the initiative had been planned since last year, adding that this was the first meeting between the university and the team in Lapai.

The VC urged the parties to ensure that the agreement served the interest of all stakeholders, stressing that the institution was ready to abide by the terms of the deal with the agricultural sector playing a vital role.

Adamu maintained that when operational, Bobi Grazing Reserve, established by Niger State Government, would be well managed as more experts would be available then.

Leader of the team, Hakeem Olopade said the consortium had earlier met the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, on how to harness the potential of the reserve to the benefit of the state, especially in curbing the clashes between herders and farmers.

He said the consortium had met with top officials of the University of Georgia, along with some state government officials, noting that they were impressed with the facilities in the institution.

Olopade said the agreement also included funding, which would cover the training of animal husbandry experts and graduate assistants who must be indigenes of the state.

He noted that soil samples from the state needed to be taken to the University of Georgia, adding that a lot of knowledge about the Reserve was necessary.

