Ibeji-Lekki youth laud Dangote on vocational training, jobs

Graduates of the vocational training programme organised by Dangote Oil Refinery have expressed profound gratitude to the organisation for offering them the opportunity to participate in the first batch of skill acquisition programme.

They also thanked the management of the indigenous oil firm for offering them jobs which they said have transformed their lives and that of their family members.

The programme, which lasted for six months and cuts across a wide range of vocational skills including welding, electrical technician, plumbing, auto mechanic, radio and television repairs, refrigerator and AC repairs, building and furniture making, has trained many indigent youth from the area and ensured that they secure jobs with the oil firm.

According to a release signed by Roseline Okere for the firm,few months after completing their apprenticeship in various skills acquisition programmes, they were offered employment, while others opted to pursue their career as entrepreneurs and therefore employer of labour.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Balogun Jeleel Owolabi, who hails from Epe local government area, said the training he acquired in refrigerator and air conditioner repair from the Dangote Refinery Vocational Training Programme has transformed his life and that of his family members, adding that he was called and offered job few months following the programme.

“Few months after graduating from the training programme, I was called upon by the company to take up an employment at the project site. Now I can feed myself, pick my bills.”

He encouraged other youths in the community who are feeling reluctant to participate in the training programme to make themselves available as they stand to benefit so much from the programme.

“My message to other youths is that they should be serious and have focus. Although, the training may look challenging from the beginning, but at the end of it, they will be glad they did,” he added.

Also, Mr Lamidi Oladehinde, who described himself as one of the lucky beneficiaries of the vocational training programme, noted that he has been able to secure a job with the Dangote Refinery.

Speaking on the rationale behind the training, Dangote Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Mr Devakumar Edwin, said it was aimed at curbing unemployment among the youths.

He said the initiative was in line with the vision of Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, to provide employment opportunities for youths, especially those found within the company’s host communities.

He said addressing Nigeria’s unemployment crisis requires providing platforms for youths to learn various vocational trades that would enable them to develop themselves and also become employers of labour.

“We know that there are a lot of graduates out there looking for jobs and that is why you should focus and take this training by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) seriously. We will train you; we will equip you, and also ensure that you will be employable or become entrepreneurs”, Edwin added.