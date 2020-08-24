Ibeju-Lekki youth reap benefits of Dangote Refinery vocational training

Many indigent youths in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos state are now counting their fortunes and reaping the benefits from the first batch of the vocational training programme organised by Dangote Oil Refinery.

So far, some of the youths who took part in the first batch of the programme which started in 2019, have secured jobs with Dangote Oil Refinery Company, while the others are doing well in their various trades.

“Now I can feed myself, pick my bills”, Mr. Balogun Jeleel Owolabi, who is from Epe Local Government Area, boasted as he spoke about the impact of the training on him and family members.

Speaking on his experience so far, Owolabi said that the training he acquired in refrigerator and air conditioner repair from the Dangote Refinery Vocational Training Programme has transformed his life and that of his family members.

According to him, Dangote Refinery offered him employment few months after graduating from the vocational training. “Few months after graduating from the training programme, I was called upon by the company to take up an employment at the project site.”

Owolabi described being offered an employment as the best thing that has ever happened to him. “I am very excited about the job and opportunity to learn more things from the company. My salary has been regular and I can now help my family members from whatever I am earning from the company.”

He encouraged other youths in the community who are feeling reluctant to participate in the training programme to make themselves available as they stand to benefit so much from the programme. “My message to other youths is that they should be serious and have focus. Although, the training may look challenging from the beginning, but at the end of it, they will be glad they did,” he added.

Also, Mr. Lamidi Oladehinde described himself as one of the lucky beneficiaries of the vocational training programme as he has been able to secure a job with the Dangote Refinery. He described the opportunity as ‘life-changing’. “The training has been beneficial in positioning us for success in our community.”

Speaking on the rationale behind the training, Dangote Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, said that the programme is aimed at curbing unemployment among the youths.