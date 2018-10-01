Ibeto suffers second defeat as Nasko wins PDP guber primaries

Former Ambassador to South Africa, Musa Ibeto has suffered second defeat in the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Umar Nasko yesterday won the primaries to become the 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the party.

Nasko polled 1,972 Votes to defeat Ahmed Musa Ibeto who got 516 votes and Hannafi Sudan who placed third position in the primaries.

Other contestants Aminu Baka got 110 votes while Umar Ahmed polled 24 votes.

Some of the contestants in a show of sportsmanship congratulated Nasko on his victory and promised to work with him for the success of the party at the general election.

Aminu Bako who got 110 said the exercise was transparent, free and fair.

Also, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (NEC) in Niger state, Professor Sam Egwu confirmed to journalists that the exercise was transparent and open.

Nasko was returned as the flag bearer of the party by Dr.

Barakat Sani as the chairman of the Congress committee.

Our correspondent reports that the former Ambassador stormed out of the venue after his votes were counted.

