Ibom air opens up on man who shouted against Tinubu on board

Ibom Airlines has reacted to the viral video of a passenger who protested against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, while on board.

Reacting in a statement signed by the group manager, marketing and communication, Aniekan Essienette, and posted on their Twitter page on Saturday, appealed to the passengers for delaying their flight.

He said, “We wish to inform the public about an in use on our 6pm flight from Abuja to Lagos on Friday, March 31, 2023.

“Our crew deemed his continuous unruly behaviour unsafe and called on airport security to help with the situation. Upon his refusal to stop or disembark peacefully, the security operatives were left with no choice but to forcefully disembark the passenger as a last option.

“We are aware that several videos and reports of this incident are circulating on social media and wish to provide the right perspective.

“Ibom Air wishes to assure our passengers that we maintain very high safety and service standards and will never compromise the safety and security of our passengers.

“We apologise to the affected passengers for the time it took to disembark this passenger, which caused an otherwise on-time departure to be delayed by an hour.”

