Ibom Air pens deal to acquire 10 new A220 aircraft

Nigerian leading domestic carrier Ibom Air, on Tuesday disclosed that it has placed orders for the purchase of 10 A220 aircraft with European manufacturer, Airbus at the ongoing Dubai Air show, taking place at the purpose built DWC event arena in Dubai.

The agreement, signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Mr Mfon Udom and Chief Commercial Officer of Airbus, Mr Christian Scherer was witnessed by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Uko Udom, SAN, and the Chairman of Ibom Air, Mr Imoabasi Jacob.

Others include the Chief Operating Officer, Mr George Uriesi, the Group Manager Marketing and communication, Mrs Aniekan Essienette and the Group Manager Corporate Services, Mrs Imelda Aba.

It said it worked in collaboration with the Airbus team towards taking the innovative approach to making the choice of the A220.

The Governor in his remarks stated “earlier in the year, we gathered to welcome the first Airbus into our fleet, and I must say that we are proud to be the first airline to order the all-new Airbus A220 in Nigeria.