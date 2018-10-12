ICAO member countries converge to plan modernisation in global air transport

International experts representing a wide range of disciplines converged at the UN aviation agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montréal for the first of its ten-day long 13th Air Navigation Conference which began on October 9.

The landmark global event is seen as pivotal to how governments and industry will collaborate internationally to adjust to emerging aviation challenges and technologies, a point which was clearly underscored by ICAO Council President, Dr. Olumuyiwa Aliu in his keynote conference remarks.

“Aviation today is on the brink of some major transformations.

This is reflected in the fantastic growth in aircraft passenger and cargo traffic volumes that are poised to more than double by 2035, the increasing deployment of drone technology, the launch of autonomous, suborbital, and supersonic activities, as well as other innovations such as artificial intelligence and block chain technologies.

“Accordingly, our goal for the next two weeks is to define our collective vision of a safe, interoperable, seamless and global civil air traffic management system for the 21st century.” Stressing that civil aviation stakeholders had been edging towards a future air navigation system for several decades, the ICAO President noted that the “future is now” in terms of air traffic management and operations being adapted to meet the expectations of modern societies and consumers, and that ICAO has given the sector what it needs to evolve.

“Through our upgraded and consensusbased targets and objectives set-out in our Global Plans for Safety and Air Navigation, ICAO has provided the tools you need to accelerate this transition,” he highlighted.

The 13th Air Navigation Conference also heard from ICAO secretary general, Dr.

Fang Liu during the plenary session where she drew its attention to the fact that the immensity of the event’s technical challenges can often obscure how its participants’ decisions can truly transform people’s lives and the prosperity of nations.

“You will be delving into a range of topics during this event which pertain to many recent air transport innovations, and it’s important to recognize how the emergence of new entrants continues to enhance and expand the socio-economic value of aviation.

“It is much more efficient for you, and for our sector in general, to coordinate and collaborate here than patchwork solutions which can vary from state-to-state or region-to region.

“It is critical that ICAO sets out a global agenda which is as practical as it is visionary and which will make the best use of all available resources,” said Aliu.