ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukrainian children deportation

…We’ve no obligation to court, Russia says

The International Criminal Court (ICC), Friday, issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova for an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

The court said there “are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility” for the alleged crimes, for having committed them directly alongside others, and for “his failure to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts,” CNN reported.

The charges, which relate to an alleged practice that CNN and others have reported on, are the first to be formally lodged against officials in Moscow since it began its attack on Ukraine last year.

It remained unlikely that a trial at The Hague would go ahead since Russia is not a member of the ICC and the court does not conduct trials in absentia.

Any Russian officials charged would either have to be handed over by Moscow or arrested outside of Russia.

Earlier, this month, CNN reported on 15-year-old Arina Yatsiuk, one of 345 Ukrainian children who disappeared since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, according to official Ukrainian statistics.

Russian troops killed her parents, and she vanished without a trace

The Ukrainian government said many of the missing children have been forcibly taken to Russia.

The Russian government doesn’t deny taking Ukrainian children and has made their adoption by Russian families a centrepiece of propaganda.

A senior Ukrainian official told CNN on Monday that Kyiv has been pushing the ICC for some time to seek arrest warrants against Russian individuals in relation to the war in Ukraine.

In April, the office of Lvova-Belova, the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights, said that around 600 children from Ukraine had been placed in orphanages in Kursk and Nizhny Novgorod before being sent to live with families in the Moscow region.

As of mid-October, 800 children from Ukraine’s eastern Donbas area were living in the Moscow region, many with families, according to the Moscow regional governor.

Some of the children have ended up thousands of miles and several time zones away from Ukraine.

According to Lvova-Belova’s office, Ukrainian kids have been sent to live in institutions and with foster families in 19 different Russian regions, including Novosibirsk, Omsk and Tyumen regions in Siberia and Murmansk in the Arctic.

The commissioner was also accused of war crimes.

Moscow, however, rejected the warrant on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said the court has “no meaning” for the country, “including from a “legal point of view.”

“Russia is not a member of the Rome Statute of the ICC and bears no obligations under it. Russia does not cooperate with this body and possible [pretences] for arrest coming from the International Court of Justice will be legally null and void for us,” she said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

