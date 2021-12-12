ICIR, Blueprint bosses preach credible investigative journalism, youth positive responsiveness

A call has gone to media houses and stakeholders in the country on the need to start promoting credible investigative journalism in the country.

The Executive Director, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Dayo Ayetan, gave the charge while giving a keynote address at the 2021 Campus Journalism Awards held in Abuja.

Ayetan who insisted that more needed to be done by practitioners to uphold ethical standards, lamented the rate at which those he called ‘Charlatans’ have invaded the profession.

He said for responsible media to thrive, media houses and stakeholders must be ready to promote credible investigative journalism in the country.

Ayetan who gave a presentation on the topic; ‘Role of the Media in Troubling Time’ said, “There is more to be done to improve this profesion and hold government’s and institutions accountable in line with the constitutional provisions.

“Media should exhude patriotism, be above primordial sentiments and should play their roles well in the line of duty, especially now that Nigeria is facing troubling time.”

The high point of the occassion was honour done to outstanding Campus Journalists across the nations’ institutions who coasted home with laurels and prizes.

AbdulHaleem Ishaq Ringim of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Hazmat Mariam of the Ladoke Akingbola University, Ogbomoso and Valentine Nwobithidupem came first, second and third respectively to clinched the coveted prizes among the lots.

The Kakakin Nupe and publisher of Blueprint Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, was among the personalities honored at the occasion.

In his acceptance speech, Idris charged Nigerian youth to be more committed, adding, “calm down and demonstrate loyalty to be able realise your objectives in life.”

Mohammed, a recipient of CJA 2021 Outstanding Personality Private Sector Award was honoured alongside Mallam Saliu Mustapha and other personalities.

Represented by a former Chief Press Secretary to the Niger State Governor, Mallam Jibrin Ndace, the Blueprint publisher who thanked the organisers for the honour done him said, “What is going on here is in line with my vision which led to the establishment of Blueprint Newspapers and other titles.

“I implore all the youth to take it easy and calm down. Learn to follow up, show loyalty and take charge rather than lamenting.”

While lauding the CJA organiser, he reassured the youth present at the occassion to have confidence in the country leadership and eschew all manners of social vices capable of denting their images and that of Nigeria.

While giving a welcome address earlier, the initiator and Editor, Youth Digest, Gidado Yushau Shuaib, noted that the objectives of the annual awards were to build the capacity of campus Journalists.

According to him, making budding journalists central players in driving social change and transformation in Africa was also key.

Speaking via a special address at the event, the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, described the programme as rebuilding the consciousness of budding reporters in campuses.

Rafsanjani then challenged young people on the need to play their quota in exposing corruption, saying CISLAC looked forward to the result campus journalism is bringing.

