ICOSD reaches out to widows, IDP’s, others

As part of activities to celebrate its 1st International Christian Organization for Sustainable Development (ICOSD) World Day, members of the organisation led by its president, Bishop Joseph Vambe, Monday 20, December 2021, distributed assorted items to widows, the less privileged in IDP camps in Abuja.

Speaking to Blueprint at the occasion, the president, Bishop Vambe, said: “We are out here today for the ICOSD Day celebration to provide the global structure of the seed, to bless and end poverty in all nations.

We are to collectively fight to eradicate global poverty starting from our own country Nigeria in order to eradicate over 90% of both personal and corporate human problems in the global community. He reiterated the organisations commitment towards assisting the people in order to alleviate their suffering and boost their faith in the community, where they are living.”

Bishop Vambe stated that the celebration is an annual even and affirmed that there is hunger in the land, even as he maintained that an act of kindnesses by the rich can change life of a poor person.

He called on the well to do in the society to show kindness to the needy around them saying, “If you have share with the needy, that does not means you will go poor yourself.”

Bishop Vambe stated how tough things have become in the country and appealed to government to put smiles on the faces of ordinary citizens.

He added that government is trying its best but should do more.

Appreciating the gesture, some of the beneficiaries could not hide their feelings as they were filled with joy.