ICPC arraigns former Kebbi gov over alleged N1bn fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday arraigned the immediate past governor of Kebbi State, Saidu Dakingari, over alleged misapplication of about N1.09billion belonging to the state.

The court was told that a former Commissioner of Finance in the state, Mohammed Tunga, who was supposed to have been arraigned with him, died recently.

The former governor was arraigned before Ismail Bashir, a judge of the Kebbi State High Court 2, in Birnin Kebbi, on a six-count charge of criminal conspiracy, theft, conferring corrupt advantage on political cronies and using position for gratification.

He was accused of conniving with the now deceased former commissioner and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Garba Kamba, to defraud the state of about N349.5 million.

The ICPC said they diverted the fund meant for the provision of power generators and “other logistics” for polling units in Kebbi state for the 2015 general elections to their private use.

Dakingari, who led the state between 2007 and 2015, was further accused of conspiring with his political associates to misappropriate about N430million released for the provision of logistics support for security agencies during the 2015 general elections.

The two-term governor was also charged for allegedly siphoning about N315 million, approved and disbursed to Imams and Mallams to sensitise and enlighten citizens of the state against religious incitement of supporters for the 2015 general elections in the 21 local government areas of the state.

Messrs Tunga and Kamba are already facing prosecution by the commission at the state high court.

With the death of Tunga, the ICPC prosecution counsel asked the court to strike out his name from thesuit.

The request was granted by the court.

ICPC told the court that investigations revealed the amounts were shared among the former governor’s political allies, as no power generators were purchased, nor was any Imam or Mallam among the beneficiaries of the sensitisation money.

In the suit, Charge No: KB/ HC/27C/2017, ICPC’s counsel, Elijah Akaakohol, averred the defendant’s actions contravened laws punishable under sections 19 and 26 (1) (c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

If found guilty, ICPC said the ex governor would be liable to a term of five- year imprisonment without an option of fine.

The former governor, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him when they were read out to him.

Counsel to the accused person, Adegboyega Awomolo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), through a written application, sought the relief of the court to grant his client bail.

Ex-EFCC lawyer faults invitation over tax dispute

By Agi Onda Abuja A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former lawyer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Godwin Obla has faulted his invitation by the anti-graft agency over his alleged default in tax payment.

Obla, through a letter dated October 2, 2018 , which was written by his counsel, Dr.

Joshua Musa (SAN), argued that it was contemptuous of the EFCC to invite him over the tax dispute, which he said was already before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the letter addressed to the Head, Legal Unit of the EFCC, and the acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu, Obla contended that it was a disrespect to the court for the commission to take any further action on the case in the face of a pending order restraining the EFCC and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) from further actions pending the determination of the suit.

It would be recalled that Obla had represented the EFCC in the prosecution of many cases including the trial of former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji for alleged financial crime.

He fell out with the commission over issues relating to disagreement about payment of professional fees amongst other undisclosed personal issues with the acting Chairman of the commission.

Dr. Musa, SAN noted that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court granted an order against the EFCC and FIRS on July 25 this year, which was extended on August 9 staying further administrative actions in respect of the matter till the substantive suit is disposed off.

The letter reads: “In reaction to the activities of the joint investigation activities of the EFCC and the FIRS, which culminated in the issuance of a notice of tax assessment dated 21 May 2018, now subject of a pending objection (dated June 04 2018 and July 02 2018 respectively), my client instituted an action for judicial review before the Federal High Court (Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/762/2018).

“I am now informed by my client that he has come into receipt of a letter date 27th September 2018 and signed by one Mohammad Rabo, Zonal Head of the EFCC for Abuja, by which the EFCC has purported to invite him to attend an interview in furtherance to the so-called investigation ‘on the tax performance of Specialised Professional.’ “As you are no doubt aware, the direct and unequivocal order of the court is for the respondents in that action (the FIRS and EFCC) to stay all further administrative proceedings related to the subject matter of that action, until the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

