ICPC arraigns university official for bribery

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned an Assistant Registrar of the University of Calabar Post-Graduate School, Emem Akpan, for allegedly demanding a bribe from a former student of the school.

She was arraigned alongside Promise Osundu accused of complicity in the demand for the bribe from the ex-post graduate student, Susan Genschow.

A statement posted on the website of the commission on Tuesday said Mrs Akpan and Mr Osundu were arraigned on two counts before trial judge, I.B Itade, of the High Court of Cross Rivers State in Calabar.

In the two counts filed against them, the ICPC accused the defendants of conspiring to defraud Mrs Genschow of N110, 500 in the course of processing her transcript and certificate.

The defendants were alleged to have committed the crimes sometime between 2019 and 2020, contrary to Section 26 (1) (c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and punishable under Section 8 (1) (b) (ii) of the same Act.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The judge subsequently granted them bail and adjourned the trial till October 21 for trial. (Premium Times)