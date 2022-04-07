ICPC changing attitudes of Nigerian public officers – Owasanoye

Chairman of the Independent Corruption Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, Wednesday described corruption as a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabrics of the socio-economic life of Nigeria thus plunging the masses into poverty with its negative consequences.

He stated this during the inauguration and induction of Anti–corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of Legal Aid Council of Nigeria in Abuja.

“However, the establishment of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as enshrined by the Anti – Corruption Act has gone a long way in making a difference in the behavior of the Nigerian populace and especially officers in the public services.

“Further to the establishment of these agencies, previous administrations and particularly this administration has declared a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and has continued to work assiduously to eradicate the menace.

“Based on the fact that the Anti – Corruption and Transparency Unit was a baby given birth to by ICPC to checkmate corruption and the federal government directives for all MDA’s to establish the unit, the council has selected 8 staff from different departments and units as members of the unit for today’s inauguration and I assure you that the Legal Aid Council will strive to conduct its operations in accordance with the mandate of the ICPC.”

The statement issued by the press department of LAC further stated that the creation of ACTU’s in MDA’s was initiated by the ICPC in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in 2001 as part of its preventive mandates in monitoring, identifying and addressing lapses in the operational systems of government establishments especially where such systems promote corruption and unethical practices with a view to correcting them.”