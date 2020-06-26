ICPC discover 3 moribund water constituency projects in Niger

The Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has discovered moribund three motorised boreholes in Tafa local government of Niger state under the constituency project of the lawmaker representing the area.

Blueprint gathered that the three projects awarded at the contract sum of N28 million, located in Babban Tunga, Tunga Makama and Kofa communities, packed up soon after completion.

Speaking on the condition of one of the projects in his community, the village head of Babban Tunga, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu, said it was not serving the water needs of the people.

“Since the project was completed last year it has not functioned. We are not benefitting from the borehole because it doesn’t pump water to us. We have complained severally to the local government chairman who has promised to change it from solar to electricity powered, but we are still waiting,” he said.

Similarly, the spokesman of Tunga Makama community, Malam Ibrabim Mohamned, said that efforts to revive the constituency water project by the villagers had failed.

According to him, “We have changed from solar energy to electricity thinking that the problem is power supply, yet it has not worked. In fact since it was completed, it has not been functioning.”

Also speaking, the contractor handling the projects, Sale Ochoche, said the projects were working well when he handed them over to the communities.

He said the communities failed to protect the projects from vandals, adding that, “I cannot serve as security to the projects; it is the communities that should protect the projects.”

In a remark, the ICPC team leader, Yahaya Ali Ali, said the team was in the state to track some constituency projects.