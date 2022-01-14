ICPC secures interim forfeiture of N110.4m traced to teacher, 7 others

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of N110.4 million traced to the bank accounts of one Mr James Erebuoye and seven other suspects by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as proceeds of crime.

A press statement by the ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, Thursday in Abuja, noted that Raheem Adesina in an ex parte motion filed by on behalf of ICPC before Justice D. Okorowa had also prayed for an order of interim forfeiture of a Toyota Lexus and a Toyota Venza SUV, including an Ipad device.

The spokesperson noted that the property were seized by the anti-graft agency from Erebuoye and his accomplices who were alleged to have benefitted from the over N550 million illicit fund stashed in the account of a primary school teacher, Mrs Roseline Egbuha, who teaches at Ozala Primary School, Abagana, Anambra state.

Egbuha, who was arrested in June 2020 by the commission for money laundering, reportedly told investigators during interrogation that the money found in her account belonged to her 24-year-old son, Chidozie Ejeaka, whose whereabouts could not be established.

A Post No Debit was placed on the account to allow the ICPC to carry out further investigation, while a case of forfeiture of the suspected proceeds of crime was instituted against her.

The ICPC found that N110,364,592.4 was surreptitiously moved sometime in 2020, from the bank account of the primary school teacher into different accounts owned by Erebuoye and eight other persons, including two companies.

“The money to be forfeited includes N17.4 million that was transferred to the bank account of Erebuoye, N14.2 million to an account owned by one Ojo Alonge, N16.4 million to a company called DY Bako and Sons Ltd and N30.8 million to another company known as Dorason Construction Ltd.

“The order for interim forfeiture also covers the sums of N7.1 million traced to an account owned by Owoyemi Mayowa, N8.2 million and N6.5 million traced to the bank accounts of Emon Okune and Maureen Chidinma, respectively,’’ the statement read in part.