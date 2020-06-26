ICPC storms Kwara for N4.1bn constituency projects tracking

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Friday began the tracking of 250 constituency projects in Kwara state, in the on-going second phase of the constituency and executive projects tracking exercise in 16 states.

The team said they were tracking projects executed between 2015 and 2019 at the total contracts sum of N4.1 billion spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Some of the projects inspected during the team’s first outing on Friday were solar street lights on Edun, Isale Aluko, Pakata – Adeta road, Oloje – Alfayaya road, Popo-Giwa and Oloje Estate, all sited within Kwara central senatorial district.

Also, visited in the same district were constituency public primary school projects in Oko-Erin, Ijoro, Adewole and Anifowose, among others.

According to a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, “The exercise, which is scheduled to commence Tuesday 23rd June, 2020 in 16 states, namely: Cross River, Taraba, Ekiti, Ogun, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Jigawa, Abia, Delta, Ebonyi, Niger, Rivers, Oyo, and Kaduna, will focus on the following sectors; health, education, water resources, agriculture, and power.”

“Furthermore, the exercise forced contractors who hitherto had abandoned projects to return to site to complete them. ICPC is again set to take the exercise to states not covered in the pilot phase with the aim of ensuring that government gets value in the execution of public projects, and improved delivery of social welfare services to the citizens,” the Commission stated further.