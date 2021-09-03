ICPC warns contractors against poor execution of constituency projects

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has warned contractors to desist from shoddy execution of constituency projects without adherence to contract specification.

Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner in charge of Kogi state, Mr Ulu Okoro, gave the warning, Friday, during the third phase of Legislative Constituency Projects tracking exercise in Lokoja and Koton-Karfe federal constituency organised by the ICPC.

Okoro, who expressed worries over the attitude of some contractors executing huge projects shoddily without recourse to quality and adherence to contract terms and specification, said the aim of the exercise was to enable Nigerian citizens enjoy projects sited in their areas.

He noted that health, water, and other projects financed by the government must be executed based on the specification to serve the people better.

Okoro, who lamented that most time these projects were shoddily executed and within very few years such projects collapse, noted that: “The commission went round some states and discovered that over 200 projects executed in seventeen states suffered similar fate and that was why the ICPC took it upon itself to ensure that the contractors that executed such projects are return back to site for the completion of work.”

The resident commissioner expressed dissatisfaction at the permanent site of Federal University Lokoja over a bore-hole and over head tank contracted to Halal Global Enterprises by the federal ministry of water resources which was not completed but money had been paid to the contractor.

He urged the contractor to return to site for the completion of the project to avoid facing the full wrath of law.

Okoro, who was also at Koton-Karfe to track the constituency empowerment programme initiated by Hon. Shaba Ibrahim a member representing Lokoja/Kogi-Koto federal constituency, charged the electorate to always play the role of a watch dog in asking questions on the activities of their representatives.

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, in his remark appealed to the anti-corruption agency to always be involved in monitoring TETFund projects from the beginning to completion.

He said most projects executed in the institution do not meet specification due to lack of external supervision.

“If ICPC for instance monitor projects from the onset the projects will not suffer any deficiency” he stated.