ICRC backs NASRDA on provision of broadband internet to Nigerians

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has thrown its weight behind the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in its quest for effective satellite solutions in rural areas.

The Acting Director General of the ICRC, Mr. Michael Ohiani, gave the assurance when he received a team from the Space Agency led by its Director General Dr. Halilu Shaba, who came on a courtesy visit to the ICRC in Abuja recently.

A statement signed by the Ag. Head, Media &Publicity ICRC, Manji Yarling, said NASRDA “is currently carrying out research in the field of broadband technology that will result in cost effective satellite system solutions in rural Nigeria through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.”

“I pledge to give him all the necessary support to ensure that many PPP projects will be brought to fruition from NARSDA,” the statement read in part.

In a presentation to the team from NASRDA, the ICRC pointed out that: “PPPS can support research and education, engineering development, design and manufacture, particularly in the areas of instrumentation, rocketry and small satellites development.

On his part, the NARSDA boss commended the ICRC for analysing the proposed project of NASRDA and making it take proper shape from research to commercial actualization.

“For us, ICRC is very pertinent to the infrastructure development of Nigeria, the Commission is also important to space science and technology development,” he said.