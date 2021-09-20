ICRC issues ‘compliance certificate’ on N50bn idle NIMASA floating dock

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has issued a certificate of compliance for an outline Business Case (OBC) for the operation of the modular floating dockyard acquired by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

It was reported that the floating dock, which was acquired by NIMASA in June 2018 at a whopping sum of N50 billion, has remained idle on Lagos waters for more than three years.

Several promises by the past and present leadership of the agency to deploy the facility to productive use have remained unfulfilled.

Acting Director General of ICRC, Michael Ohiani, led a team of ICRC officers to the NIMASA headquarters in Lagos to present the compliance certificate.

Ohiani said NIMASA’s outline business case for the management of the controversial floating dock was in compliance with the ICRC Act 2005 and the national policy on public private partnership.

“The project is bankable and sustainable. The Nigerian government will get value for money in the project. The next step is to get the best concessionaire to provide the services and a full business case will be prepared and taken to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.

“ICRC will continue to manage the process and we hope to conclude the entire process before the end of the year. We will also ensure that the concessionaire does not charge arbitrary fees when it becomes operational. It is a total package we are delivering to Nigerians and we seek their understanding and patience,” he said.

Speaking while receiving the certificate, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, described the facility as “a national asset”.