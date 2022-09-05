ICRC to partner BPP, seek private finance for Infrastructure development

The Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Michael Ohiani has sought the partnership of the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) in infrastructure development using private sector funding.

Ohiani who led a team of ICRC management staff on a courtesy visit to the BPP DG, Mr Mamman Ahmadu, said due to the strategic importance of both agencies, there is need to deepen collaboration.

In a statement signed by Ag. Head, Media and Publicity, Patrick Ederaro, the Commission’s helmsman said that the BPP had been an immense contributor to the work of the ICRC over the years, adding that deeper collaboration would bring about more efficiency in delivering Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects.

“In view of the strategic position your organization takes in the Nigerian economy and taking into consideration that we are also a regulator of procurement, we decided to pay a courtesy visit and see how we can collaborate further.

“We are also here because of the need for the two agencies to have synergy. Yes we already have existing collaboration but we want to deepen it and tap from our team of experts,” he said.

He used the opportunity to intimate the BPP boss who is a former lecturer on the existence of a training school established by ICRC, stressing that the school could take advantage of his vast experience.

On his part, Ahmadu said there was need for collaboration between both agencies.

“We are doing exactly the same thing except for method and line of funding. If the funding is from public resources it comes to BPP, if the funding is from private sector it comes to ICRC.

“The methods of evaluation are different but they are basically the same. We are trying to deliver services through projects to the country,” he said.

He said that the current problems of Nigeria could not be solved without making reference to history, pointing out that history provides a platform to examine where you are coming from and plan for the future.



