ICRC trains MDAs on risk mgt

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has commenced training for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the management of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) related risk.

According to a statement by Ag. Head, Media & Publicity of ICRC, Manji Yarling Thursday in Abuja, the Acting Director General of the Commission, Michael Ohiani said the training was part of efforts to ensure that only the right people are allowed to take on risks in PPPs.

After it’s establishment in 2005, Ohiani said the Commission noticed a major gap in the preparation process of PPP projects and in its bid to fill this gap, the Commission established a training institute so as to bring PPP stakeholders up to speed with what PPP entailed.

He said: “We set up a consultative forum where all the MDAs meet quarterly to exchange ideas. We also have a platform for states PPP units to interact at least once a year. It is therefore pursuant to that that we are having this training today,”he said.

