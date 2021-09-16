ICSAN congratulates former president, Ayeku, on new appointment

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, (ICSAN), has congratulated its former president, Mr. Bode Ayeku, over his new election as the President of the Corporate Secretaries International Association (CSIA) for the year 2022.

Ayeku was elected as the President of CSIA at the recently concluded Council meeting of the body penultimate Tuesday. The Council also elected the following other Honorary Officers of CSIA for the coming year: Nagendra Rao – Vice President, Siew Chuan Chua – Secretary, Karyn Southgate – Treasurer.

Reacting to the new appointment, Registrar and CEO of ICSAN, Mrs. Taiwo Ganiyat Olusesi, FCIS, described the new appointment as a well-deserved honour, wishing Ayeku and his team a successful tenure in office as they strategize to take CSIA to a new level.

CSIA is the Global Voice of Governance Professionals and is dedicated to developing and growing the study and practice of Secretary ship to improve professional standards, the quality of governance practice and improve organizational performance.

This global organization was established in Geneva, Switzerland in 2010 and was officially launched at the World Bank Headquarters in Paris on 23 March 2010 under the auspices of the International Finance Corporation and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. CSIA is currently based in Hong Kong.

Mr. Bode Ayeku, FCIS, who currently holds the position of the Vice President of CSIA is a Fellow of ICSAN. He is a lawyer and a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management and an Associate of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.