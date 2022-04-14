ICSAN deepens corporate governance, unveils practice guide, stamp

Nigeria’s leading professional body dedicated to corporate governance and administration, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administration (ICSAN), has unveiled its practitioners stamp and guide as part of an effort to deepen corporate governance in the country.

Unveiling the guide and stamp during 2022 Governance Practitioners’ Day in Lagos, President of the Institute, Taiwo Owokalade, said the instrument would confer respectability and credibility on members of the institute and practitioners.

Earlier in his remark, Chairman of the occasion, Managing Director, Punch Newspapers, Ademola Osinubi said the event will help in “building capacity; enhance skills and interface with regulators; and engender constructive engagements.

In his keynote remark, the Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar explained that an effective relationship with Regulators is critical to assuring an enabling environment for businesses to further their purposes and for regulators to preserve the integrity of the business landscape.

Also, in his keynote remark, Executive Secretary/CEO, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Ambassador Shuaibu Ahmed submitted that role of governance practitioners includes providing broader legal advice and guidance, for example, powers of attorney, work health and safety, employment law, anti-money laundering requirements, also advise, where required, on environmental issues, sustainability.