ICSAN elects Owokalade new president as Ayeku bows out

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) penultimate Thursday has elected Taiwo Owokalade as its 28th president following the completion of the tenure of its erstwhile president, Bode Oyeku.

Owokalade is a chartered secretary, corporate governance practitioner, International Finance Corporation (IFC) certified trainer, insurance practitioner, human resources specialist, pension and trust management practitioner, community development advocate and a legal practitioner.

Born in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, he had his primary education at St. Jude’s Primary School, Ebute-Metta, before proceeding to Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu, Ogun State for his secondary education.

Thereafter, he had his Higher School Certificate (HSC) at School of Basic Studies of Ogun State College of Education Ijebu-Ode, now called (Tai Solarin College of Education) before he later proceeded to Ogun State University (now called Olabisi Onabanjo University) Ago Iwoye for his First Degree in Philosophy.

In 1994, as pioneer student, Owokalade had his Master Degree in Industrial and Labour Relations (MILR) at the University of Lagos.

In furtherance of his academic pursuit, Taiwo proceeded to Lagos State University (LASU) to study Law and graduated in 2005. He was thereafter called to the Nigerian Bar in 2007.

He is a member of many professional bodies, including Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and Institute of Benefits and Trust Management (IBTM), among others.

He is presently serving as the Chairman of Lions Day with the United Nations.