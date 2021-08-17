ICSAN gets new president as Ayeku completes tenure

Nigeria’s leading professional body authorised in Nigeria to conduct examinations for qualification of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) penultimate Thursday elected Taiwo Owokalade as its new president.

Owokalade took over from Bode Ayeku, who held sway as president of the Institute for two years, as the 28th president of the institute.

Owokalade is a chartered secretary, corporate governance practitioner, International Finance Corporation (IFC) certified trainer, insurance practitioner, human resources specialist, pension and trust management practitioner, community development advocate and a legal practitioner.

Born in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, he had his primary education at St. Jude’s Primary School, Ebute-Metta, before proceeding to Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu, Ogun State for his secondary education.

Thereafter, he had his Higher School Certificate (HSC) at School of Basic Studies of Ogun State College of Education Ijebu-Ode, now called (Tai Solarin College of Education) before he later proceeded to Ogun State University (now called Olabisi Onabanjo University) Ago Iwoye for his First Degree in Philosophy.

In 1994, as pioneer student, Owokalade had his Master Degree in Industrial and Labour Relations (MILR) at the University of Lagos.

In furtherance of his academic pursuit, Taiwo proceeded to Lagos State University (LASU) to study Law and graduated in 2005. He was thereafter called to the Nigerian Bar in 2007.

The new president of ICSAN, Owokalade, in his 12-point agenda, said his administration, among others, would embark on strategic rebranding to position the institute appropriately in the committee of professionals, both locally and internationally.

He promised to embark on aggressive membership growth, pragmatic industry growth, digitalisation of operations, rebranding, internship, name change and building infrastructure, among others.

In his valedictory speech, the immediate president of ICSAN, Bode Ayeku, who highlighted his achievements during his tenure, said based on his personal sacrifices; he made positive returns to the institute and stakeholders.