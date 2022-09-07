ICSAN holds national conference, discuses Nigeria’s debt burden, solutions

Discussions on Nigeria’s growing debt will top the agenda as the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) holds its 46th Annual National Conference scheduled for 15-16 September 2022 at the MUSON Centre, Onikan Lagos.

In an interactive media session, Funmi Ekundayo, vice-president of ICSAN and chair of the conference, said the main theme of the conference is: ‘ The National Debt Burden: Causes, Effects, and Realistic Economic Solutions.

According to Ekudayo, “This conference allows members to come together, speak out and advise the government on burning issues and also proffers solutions through a communique that will be issued after the conference.

Mr. Ben. Akabueze, Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, FCT, Abuja will deliver the Keynote address while Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, Hon Minister for Works and Housing is billed to Chair the Opening Ceremonies.

In addition to the main theme, the Institute has created space for three sub-themes to delve deeper and clarify sub-parts of the theme that are also related to the economy and general well-being of society.

Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of Service of the Federation, FCT, Abuja will deliver the first sub-theme: Public Administration: Entrenching Sound Governance Principles for Macroeconomic Growth while Mr. Shola Shodipo, FCIS, Resident Commissioner, Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences; Comrade Ayuba P. Wabba, mni, President, Nigeria Labour Congress will be discussants. The session will be moderated by Hon. Justice Mobolaji Ojo, President, Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal as Chairman.

The conference’s second sub-theme is “Beyond Governance: The Role of Dedicated Followership in Participatory Democracy” will feature Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine, Lecturer, Department of Political Science, Lagos State University as speaker.

Mr. Samuel Oloruntoba, ACIS, Senior Lecturer, University of Lagos (UNILAG), and Mr. Tayo Fagbule, Editor, Business Day will discuss the paper with Mr. Babatunde Osibodu, ACIS, Chairman, Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission, serving as Chairman and moderator of the session.

