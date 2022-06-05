ICSAN stages Investiture for Sokan, other executives in Lagos 





The Lagos chapter of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has elected new principal officers to run its affairs with Olufemi Sokan emerging as the new chairman of the Lagos chapter.



Sokan, a managing partner at Sokan Elusogbon & Co was elected alongside other 14 new executives to deepen corporate governance in both the public and private sector in the state.



Other new executives sworn in alongside Sokan are: Ololade Olude- Vice Chairman; Adebusola Iyamu- Secretary; Onubogu Chinwe- Treasurer; Efosa Ewere- Mobilisation Secretary; Oladayo Akinlemibola- Financial Secretary; Julie Bassey, Ngozi Okoli, Toluwalase Abimbolu, Itohan Iroro, Adebola Babatunde, Damilola Feixon, Olekamma Ekeleme and Olusina Sokunbi.



In her remark, the outgoing Chairman of the Chapter, Nkechi Anyimah, advised members to remain committed to the ideals of corporate governance in their various professions.



While expressing her confidence in the leadership of the new chairman to lead the chapter enviable, Mrs. Anyimah urged them not to lose track of the goals and mandate, adding that the institute expects from them a lot of commitment and integrity as well as service to bring in new and young members.



She said, “The executives were elected based on their capability, performance and contributions to the institution.”



Speaking at the Investiture, Sokan expressed appreciation for the privilege and promised to move the chapter to greater heights.



“Looking at the present situation of our dear nation Nigeria, it is very obvious and certain that at a time like this, the presence of our great institute particularly in Lagos state chapter is greatly needed to arise and drive a change in the area of governance both in the private and public sector. It is on this ground that the theme of my investiture and a working motto for my administration was titled “Bracing up for the journey.



Sokan explained that his administration will pursue ICSAN’s goals through rigorous training and post qualification workshops to enhance the capacity of members for the optimum performance.



“Any system that must achieve its objectives must essentially develop its people. The empowerment of the people is the veneration of the system,” he added.



Earlier in his remark, President/Chairman of ICSAN council, Taiwo Gbenga Owokalade, FCIS, explained that the Lagos chapter of the Institute plays a key role in the activities of ICSAN, therefore, the investiture of Sokan is of paramount importance to the national body.



He urged the new executives to continue to be in the forefront for promoting good governance across board by bringing more professionals into the body.



Earlier in his keynote address, Prof. Femi Olufunmilade charged the new executives to be steadfast in advocating for corporate governance, noting that it is crucial at this stage of Nigeria’s development.



Rear Admiral Abolaji Abolade Orederu who chaired the occasion advised the new executive to take the issue of corporate governance to greater heights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

