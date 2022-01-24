ICT compliant judiciary panacea to slow justice dispensation – Appeal Court President

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has again reiterated the importance of technologically-armed judiciary, saying it was capable of enhancing quick justice delivery in the country.

Mensen stated this Monday at a ICT workshop and capacity building on IT, infrastructure and digital governance for Hon. Justices of the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The highpoint of the event was the donation of the first tranch of 25 laptops by the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, out of the 50 laptops promised the court.

According to the President at the event, the idea of getting the Justices to be more acquainted with IT and modern trends gave birth to the ICT training.

She said, “We as Justices are the immediate beneficiaries, while the Judiciary as well as Nigeria as a whole will be better for this aditional acquired skill. For us, ICT compliant judiciary would go a long way in aiding quick justice delivery.

“The upshot of an effective use of ICT in the workplace is: efficiency, increased productivity and improved quality of our Judgments. The honing ofOur skills in this direction is especially helpful and convenient for Justices ofthis Court.”

She thereafter, acknowledged the Minister’s generosity, urging the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity given back in their jurisdictions.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, stressed the need for digital technology, saying it was capable of promoting not only operational excellence but could also help address present challenges.

According to Pantami, ICT and digital revolution which were developing rapidly would in the long run affect positively the country’s democracy and Civil Justice if embraced fully.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Director General / CEO of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, explained that the President Buhari’s administration’s policy geared towards digital transformation was aimed at achieving 25 percent digital literacy by 2030.