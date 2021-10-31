ICT, entrepreneurship key to addressing unemployment – Oseni

The chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Crime, Senator Yakubu Oseni, has emphasised the importance of ICT and entrepreneurship skills following their demand in every sphere of the country.

Senator Oseni stated this during the opening ceremony of the Al-Muhibbah Institute of ICT and entrepreneurship located in Kubwa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He said that both ICT and entrepreneurship is the way to go in fast tracking development and curbing unemployment.

Represented by Senator Oscar, he lauded the school’s management for establishing an institute of such repute, while calling on well-meaning citizens to always think development of the nation to encourage self-reliance in area of skills.

Similarly, the governor of Bauchi state Bala Mohammed said there is poor commitment to utilizing ICT and entrepreneurship in the country.

Sen. Mohammed noted the increasing trend of cybercrimes in recent times especially amongst the youth, maintaining that this has persisted because those with ICT knowledge are not adequately engaged.

“Those with ICT knowledge have not been constructively engaged and that is why cybercrimes have continued to increase, and this is why I commend the establishment of this institute. I urge fellow governors to give their wives the opportunity to contribute their quota to National development” he said.

Also in her speech, the chairperson, governing board of Al-Muhibbah institute Dr. Aisha Bala Mohammed, stated that the institute was born out of her passion to see young Nigerians attain quality education in a conducive environment.

She also emphasised the importance of education for all, particularly in ICT and entrepreneurship saying many would be self-employed giving the skills they would have acquired.

In her welcome address, Provost of the institution Ladi Ibrahim Thomas, assured that more efforts are in line to fulfil the aspiration of maintaining the highest level of standard and discipline, disclosing that this was the reason the school got affiliated to University of Maiduguri, Ahmadu Bello University known with high standards.

Meanwhile, the Registrar Barrister Muslim Maigari, said the Institute formally commenced educational activities for masters and diploma programmes in Business Administration (MBA), Master of Public Administration (MPA), Diploma Programmes, Innovative, Vocational and Networking Programmes.