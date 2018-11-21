ICT: FG preaches diversification

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications, Mrs Nkechi Ejele, has stressed that Federal Government places a lot of premium on using ICT to increase productivity and achieve economic diversification in the country.

Ejele made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the 6th National Council on Communication Technology (NCCT) taking place in Abeokuta, Ogun State with a theme “Leveraging ICT as the Veritable Vehicle for Economic Recovery and Growth.”

Describing the theme of the event as relevant and timely “coming at a time the nation is grappling with many socioeconomic problems,” she urged participants to ensure that due diligence is done and ensure recommendations that can stand the test of time are made.

She added that it is the responsibility of experts at the meeting to discuss and advise council on how ICT can be leveraged to support government strategies for economic recovery and growth.

Mrs. Ejele noted that the council would be considering policy memoranda, information notes and presentations on various dimensions of ICT development which emanated from federal government ministries, departments, agencies, state governments and presentations from invited private stakeholders.

Earlier in his remarks, the special adviser on ICT to the Ogun State Governor, Mr. Bunmi Adebayo revealed that Ogun State government provided the longest 250 kilometer Fiber optic layout in the country and deployment of a satellite-based ICT solution to deliver precision management to agriculture.

He noted that Nigeria can shift from oil-based to an ICT and innovation driven economy once the ecosystem realized the interpolation of all elements against working in isolation.

He added that for a connected ecosystem in ICT, all elements of the life-cycle has to be connected and work together.





