ICT leads other sectors, now Nigeria’s most capitalised 

Nigeria’s Information Communication and Technology sector led other sectors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), pulling a N11.74 trillion aggregate market capitalization as at the end of August, 2022.

Of the 13 sectors in the Nigerian stock market, only four of them are valued above N1 trillion. The sectors are ICT, Industrial goods, Consumer goods, and banking.

The sector comprises ten listed companies, although only two of them are household names, as they are the biggest telcos in the country – MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa.

The sector gained N4.12 trillion in the first eight months of the year to shore at N11.74 trillion, an increase from N7.62 trillion recorded as of the end of December 2022.

The significant gain recorded by the sector is largely due to the N4.08 trillion gain in the market valuation of Airtel Africa, having overtaken the likes of Dangote Cement and MTN Nigerian in January 2022 to become the largest company listed on the stock market.

Airtel maintained the position as the most valuable company listed in the local bourse with a market capitalization of N7.7 trillion, gaining over N4.08 trillion between January and August 2022, bringing the total stock market value to over N26 trillion.

A look at Nigeria’s GDP for the second quarter of 2022 indicates that the information and communication sector, which comprises of telecommunication, publishing, motion picture, sound recording, music production, and broadcasting accounted for 18.4 per cent of the nation’s economy, and it was largely due to the growth of the telecommunication sector.

