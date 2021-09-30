ICT, major world economy driver critical to Nigeria’s future – Folarin

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Teslim Folarin, Thursday tasked the Nigerian youth to recognise the role of Information Communication Technology (1CT) as a major driver of world economy and critical to our future as a nation.

Folarin said this while speaking at the closing of his facilitated 4-day Batch “B” empowerment trainings for 1000 youths of the Oyo Central Senatorial district.

He declared that the time has come for the Nigerian youth to leverage on digital knowledge and cooperative management techniques to curb the recurring menace of unemployment in Nigeria.

“The world is now a global village, therefore Nigeria youths must recognise the role of Information Communication Technology (1CT) as a major driver of world economy and critical to our future as a nation.

“To this end, Nigerian youths are enjoined to leverage on digital knowledge and cooperative management techniques to curb the recurring menace of unemployment in Nigeria”, he said.

Senator Folarin added, ” You will agree with me that there are no white-collar jobs for millions of Nigerian youths especially the the graduates. That is why I facilitated two different empowerment trainings for 1,500 youths with a view to taking them away from the unemployment market”.

Speaking further, Senator Folarin said, ” the programmes were designed to equip and empower the youths with ICT Skill Acquisition, and elementary management techniques for cooperators, Sole Traders and Partners in premise for self-reliance”.

He stressed that the “cash grants to all participants in his two-week long empowerment trainings were part of his constituency projects aimed at empowering and improving the socio-economic development of his constituents”.

“Apart from knowledge and skills imparted to the participants, each of them was given N40,000 to support their business ideas. Excluding multi-million naira expended on the two weeks of intensive trainings, N60million is given to the 1,500 participants”.