Idah Reps ticket: Uchola accused of perjury, risks disqualification 



The ongoing legal tussle for the determination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s authentic House of Representative candidate for Idah/Ibaji/Igalamela-Odolu/Ofu federal constituency may take a new twist as one of the claimants, Mr. Omale Ojogbane Uchola, has been accused of perjury.



This was disclosed in a suit filed by John Ibrahim on June 22, 2022 in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/967/2022 before Hon. Justice Nkeonye Evelyn Maha of Federal High Court in Abuja.

Ibrahim is praying for the disqualification of Mr. Uchola on grounds of non-disclosure of his previous indictment record as required by the law, a prima facie case of perjury.



In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/967/2022, Ibrahim accused Mr. Uchola of failure to disclose his previous indictment before the Federal High Court presided over by Hon. Justice A.R. Mohammed, in charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/165/2015: Federal Republic of Nigeria vs Dayo Jimoh & 2 others.



As contained in the instant suit, Ibrahim is seeking for the disqualification of Mr. Uchola on the ground that he submitted his House of Representative nomination and expression of interest forms under oath while failing to disclose his previous indictment.

It will be recalled that Ibrahim who won the party’s constituency House of Representative primaries in May 2022 had challenged the rerun primaries which declared Mr. Uchola and his subsequent nomination by the party to INEC as the constituency’s party candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.



The judgement of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja and delivered last week Thursday upheld the victory of Ibrahim while nullifying the rerun primaries and upturning the earlier decision of the Federal High Court, Lokoja, in favor of Mr. Uchola.

Counsel to Ibrahim, Barr. Segun Olatunji, stated Wednesday that appearing for the third time, the court was surprised at the continuous absence of the defendants despite the service of court on them in compliance with the substantive rules.