Ideato federal constituency: 3 opponents succumb to Ikenga 

Major House of Representatives aspirants in the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for Ideato North and South Federal constituency have finally conceded defeat to the winner, Barrister Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.



They pledged to work with him to ensure a resounding victory in the general election.



Barr. Onyeka Ikenta, Uzomba Chidinma, and Mr Collins Obioha in their separate messages of solidarity to Ugochinyere at the weekend, specifically declared the last week primaries that produced Ugochinyere as candidate of PDP for the Federal Constituency as a very transparent free and fair election.



Uzomba who was the only female aspirant for Ideato Federal Constituency in her message said, “I was defeated in a free and fair contest and I concede to you and hope to work with you to ensure a resounding victory in the general election.”



Barr. Ikenta in his own message said: “I have accepted your landslide victory and its time to put the primaries behind and work for a resounding victory in the general election for the PDP.



Recall that the Nigeria Opposition Coalition Spokesperson, Ugochinyere was declared winner with a landslide 71 votes that saw him flooring seven other challengers with 91.5 percent margin.



Ikenga in a thank you speech, thanked the delegates for their confidence in him and declared that as the candidate of the party, he would stop at nothing to return the Federal Constituency to the PDP after over 10 years inability to win.



Ikenga also extended hand of fellowship to his opponents to rally round him and the party as the victory was for all of Ideato nation and not just him.



He enjoined them to close ranks as they work towards taking the Constituency to the Party.



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which also monitored the exercise, had since declared it as peaceful, free, fair and in line with the Electoral Act and the INEC Guidelines.

