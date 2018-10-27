Identity commission registers 33m Nigerians

National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), says it has captured

over 33 million Nigerians in its data base as at October 2018.

Head of Corporate Communication, Loveday Ogbonna, disclosed this in an

interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Abuja,

saying the figure comprised both adults and children.

He, however, decried the low turnout of children in the National Identification Number (NIN) registration.

According to him, the registration for NIN is a lifetime opportunity and having NIN as an individual will strengthen and aid service delivery.

Ogbonna further noted that obtaining NIN would promote socio-economic

inclusion as well as development for hundreds of poor people in the

country.

He advised Nigerians and legal residents to take their children and wards of all ages for enrolment at any NIMC registration centre across the country.

“Enrolment of minors is ongoing and has no age bracket, parents are

encouraged to bring children that are one year and above so that the

camera can capture their faces very well.

“What we have observed is that it is difficult to take pictures of children below one year, so we advise parents to wait until their kids are one year old.

“Parents and guardians must present their NIN and their children’s birth certificate before their children or ward can be enrolled and issued a National Identification Number,” he said.

He, therefore, advised that Nigerians should utilise the opportunity to get registered, adding that NIN has so many social benefits which include access to government services.

“It also enables you to assert your identity; nobody mistakes you for another; no matter how identical you are, NIN singles you out.”

Ogbonna added that for one to obtain a driver’s licence, he or she must present the NIN as a basic requirement, saying NIN “is also a basic requirement for obtaining an international passport.”

He cautioned that double enrolment into the National Identity Database (NIDB) for the NIN is a crime and a punishable offence.